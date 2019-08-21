Police went to help a man in a car accident. Then they found an arsenal of weapons, prosecutors say

(CNN) A New Jersey man who had been in a car accident was arrested and charged with having an arsenal of weapons, as well as white supremacist material, after police spotted the weapons while giving him medical treatment, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Rubino, 57, was arrested after New Jersey State Police on July 24 noticed various weapons in his vehicle after a traffic accident, New Jersey US Attorney Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

Police then searched his vehicle and found firearms and ammunition, and a search of his home found more than a dozen more weapons, including a grenade launcher, shotguns, rifles with scopes, silencers and high-capacity magazines.

During the searches, authorities also found white supremacist and racist materials, Carpenito said.

Rubino had a box with clothing and bumper stickers with "SS Bolts," common white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols, according to Carpenito. Rubino also had a document called "N****r Owner's Manual," containing racist material and purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave, authorities said.

