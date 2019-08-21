NBA great Larry Bird complains after an artist paints a mural of him with tattoos all over his body

(CNN) A new mural of Larry Bird in Indianapolis is getting some positive attention online -- but not from the NBA Hall of Famer himself.

The artwork on the side of a residential building depicts the Indiana native in a basketball jersey with tattoos on his face, arms and neck.

But Bird's attorney, Gary Salle, told CNN his famous client wasn't thrilled with the likeness.

"Larry's only issue with the mural was the tarnishing of his image and his 'brand' by affixing tattoos to his body," said Salle, who added that he received a picture of the artwork from Bird last Friday.

The piece was done by California artist Jules Muck and posted on her Instagram page last Thursday. Many commenters said they liked the mural.

