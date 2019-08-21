A possible sniper is on the run after wounding a deputy in Southern California

(CNN) A deputy was wounded Wednesday when a possible sniper took aim at the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, authorities said.

The bullet came from a four-story building and hit the deputy in the chest while he was in the parking lot, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest, which saved his life by deflecting the bullet into his shoulder.

The deputy was transported to the hospital.

"As the mayor of Lancaster, I can't begin to tell people how sorry I am that we now live in a city where this occurs," he said. "It shakes the core of everything we have."

Parris described the shooter as a sniper, and said he is believed to be in a government-subsidized facility for people with mental health problems across from the sheriff's station. A school within the shooter's range was put on lockdown and students evacuated.

