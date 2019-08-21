A possible sniper is on the run after wounding a deputy in Southern California

(CNN) A deputy was wounded Wednesday when a possible sniper took aim at the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, authorities said.

The deputy was in the parking lot when the shooter fired, hitting him in the chest, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest, which saved his life by deflecting the bullet into his shoulder, he added.

Parris described the shooter as a sniper, and said he is believed to be in the apartment building of Mental Health America, a government-subsidized facility for people with mental health problems.

"It's a difficult tactical situation," Parris said. "There is no control over who goes in or out of the building and there are still people inside."

The injured deputy was transported to the hospital.

