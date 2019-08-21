A New Hampshire town opened a 50-year-old time capsule to reveal absolutely nothing

(CNN) For 50 years, residents of a New Hampshire town speculated what might be inside a time capsule from 1969. Moon-landing memorabilia? Local artifacts from the era? Perhaps a letter to the future?

Turns out, they're all wrong: The capsule was empty.

For years, the unopened safe sat on a dusty shelf in a Derry library. In honor of its 50th anniversary, library director Cara Potter decided to find out what it contained before its public reveal, CNN affiliate WMUR reported.

Flanked by a small crowd of local historians and town officials, Potter opened the capsule. It took a few tries to get the old door free, but once it was, the group was disappointed by what they did -- or rather, didn't -- find.

"We were a little horrified to find there was nothing in it," Potter said.

