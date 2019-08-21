(CNN) The 17-year-old who was convicted of felony murder in the 2018 death of a Baltimore County police officer was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, his attorney said.

Dawnta Harris admitted to police that he fatally struck Officer Amy Caprio with a Jeep Wrangler in May 2018 when he was 16. The officer was trying to get the teenager to get out of the vehicle.

His attorney, Warren A. Brown, told CNN he had asked for a 30-year sentence for Harris, but the case was "pretty gruesome" and widely publicized.

"The judge was under a lot of scrutiny," Brown told CNN.

Brown said he thinks the judge was fair because the guidelines for felony murder call for a life sentence.

