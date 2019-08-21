California man planned mass shooting, police say

(CNN) Long Beach, California, police arrested a man they say was planning a mass shooting, the police chief said.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, allegedly was planning to shoot employees and guests at the Marriott hotel where he worked as a cook, Chief Robert Luna said at a press conference Wednesday.

Police arrested Montoya at his Huntington Beach home after getting a tip from a fellow employee about Montoya's plans, Luna said.

"Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent, and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass-casualty incident," Luna said.

Police seized multiple high-powered weapons, tactical gear and high-capacity magazines in a search of Montoya's home.

