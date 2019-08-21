Is it a bird or a bunny? This optical illusion of an animal is confusing the internet

(CNN) It's a bird! It's a rabbit!

No, it's definitely a bird. But hey, you be the judge.

A video of a black animal getting a nice scratch is spreading quickly around the internet as people take sides in yet another great debate.

Daniel Quintana, a scientist at the University of Oslo in Norway, is responsible for all this -- he found the video on an image-sharing website on Sunday and tweeted it, saying, "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

You see it, right?

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana 🐰 (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019