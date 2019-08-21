A gunman fired into a crowd at an Atlanta college block party and injured 4 students, all women

(CNN) Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire and injured four students during a college block party in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police responded to a report of multiple people shot just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities told CNN.

On arrival, officers found Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College police giving aid to three wounded women.

The women were transported to a local hospital where they received care for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Later, a fourth woman arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

All four women are in stable condition, police said.

