A gunman fired into a crowd at an Atlanta college block party and injured 4 students, all women

(CNN)Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire and injured four students during a college block party in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police responded to a report of multiple people shot just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities told CNN.
On arrival, officers found Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College police giving aid to three wounded women.
The women were transported to a local hospital where they received care for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Later, a fourth woman arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
All four women are in stable condition, police said.
Two of the women are students at Spelman College, ages 17 and 18, while the two others are students at Clark Atlanta University, ages 18 and 19, according to police. Spelman and Clark Atlanta are two of four colleges comprising the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
The women attended a block party in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library on the Clark Atlanta University campus. An argument broke out and an unknown shooter opened fire into the crowd of about 200 people, preliminary police reports indicate.
The women were not the intended targets, said police, who have made no arrests.
Spelman President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell stated that the college is cooperating with police and reviewing safety measures for the entire community.
Interim President of Clark Atlanta Lucille H. Maugé said in a statement that the dean of student affairs and the university chaplain were at the hospital and checked on injured students who remained there for observation.
No suspects have been identified, according to Maugé.