London (CNN) Children in England are growing up in shipping containers, office blocks, and bed and breakfasts, a report into youth homelessness has found, as authorities around the country struggle to combat the country's crippling housing crisis.

A total of 210,000 children are homeless -- meaning they live in temporary accommodation or are "sofa-surfing" around various homes -- the report by the Children's Commissioner found, a figure significantly higher than previously estimated.

That number includes many who are living in converted shipping containers, which have been used by some local councils to plug a gap in available housing.

In addition, it found 375,000 children in families at financial risk of becoming homeless.

"Something has gone very wrong with our housing system when children are growing up in B&Bs, shipping containers and old office blocks," Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England, said in a statement.

Read More