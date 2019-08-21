The XFL reveals its new team names and logos

(CNN)The XFL, the once-defunct American football league that was supposed to serve as an alternative to the NFL, is coming back. The league unveiled the logos and names for all eight of its teams today.
The new XFL teams are the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.
The XFL originally launched in 2001, and it only lasted one season before the league shuttered. The league was originally a joint venture by the World Wrestling Federation and NBC.
"The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that," said XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement. "Now it's up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team."
Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, spearheaded the original XFL and retained control of the XFL brand after it initially failed. McMahon is the driving force behind the XFL resurrection.
The XFL says the new league will be "faster, with more plays, less stall, fewer interruptions and no gimmicks."
"We're sifting through the thousands of suggestions and recommendations we've received from fans, players, coaches and experts on ways to improve the game," the league says on its website. "Bottom line: every element of the game is under review to see where we can make improvements. We are already field-testing each potential change and if we approve it, you will see it. If not, it's trash."
Another American football league launched earlier this year. Called the Alliance of American Football, its inaugural season started in February. However, the league filed for bankruptcy in April.
The new season of the XFL launches in February next year.