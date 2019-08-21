'Crazy cat ladies' are not a thing, study finds

(CNN) It's the news cat owners have been waiting for: Owning lots of cats does not, in fact, mean you're mad, sad or anxious.

That's according to researchers at UCLA, who analyzed more than 500 pet owners and found nothing to support the long-held "crazy cat lady" stereotype.

The study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, observed how people reacted to distress calls from animals and also compared pet ownership with mental health-related or social difficulties.

Its results will come as a relief to those people who, absurdly, prefer cats to dogs -- and should give those who cling to the popular "cat lady" trope paws for thought.

"We found no evidence to support the 'cat lady' stereotype: cat-owners did not differ from others on self-reported symptoms of depression, anxiety or their experiences in close relationships," the study said.

