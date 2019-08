(CNN) A Brazilian striker is poised to become the first footballer without Chinese ancestry to play for China.

Elkeson -- who qualifies to play for China under FIFA's residency rules having played in the country since 2013 -- has been named in coach Marcello Lippi's squad for next month's 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Maldives.

The 30-year-old, who will use the Chinese name Aikesen, joined Guangzhou Evergrande six years ago and has helped his team win the Asian Champions League twice.

Players who are not ethnically Chinese can play for China under FIFA eligibility rules after five years of residency in that country.

Earlier this year London-born Nico Yennaris signed with Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC and swapped his British passport for a Chinese one, but Yennaris' mother is Chinese.

