Fidel Castro's crocodile bites man at aquarium party

(CNN) A man has been hospitalized after being bitten by a crocodile that once belonged to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The injured man was attending a crayfish party -- a traditional Swedish celebration at which crayfish is eaten -- in Stockholm 's Skansen Aquarium, when he was bitten on the arm by a crocodile.

The man was giving a speech while standing on a rock in a restricted area of the facility.

"He had his arm over the glass barrier, which is about two meters high. One of the Cuban crocodiles saw it and came and just jumped up and grabbed his lower arm," Jonas Wahlström, owner of the Skansen Aquarium, told CNN.

"Luckily there were three medical doctors at the party, so they took care of him and stopped the blood," he added. "The ambulance came and took him to hospital."

Read More