This handsome case for the iPad Pro gives you storage and the ability prop it up

IPad Pro owners take notice. Twelve South's latest product is a first. The Journal is now available for the iPad Pro — 11-inch and 12.9-inch models included. Priced at $99.99 and $119.99, this high-end leather case will hold your iPad while also providing storage options.

The Journal had been available for only Apple laptops and as a unique caddy to hold cables, power plugs and other accessories. Journal for iPad Pro features a secure clip to hold the pad to the right side. It makes sure it stays in place. The left side has an interior pocket that can hold cables, a power plug, paper (yes, paper) and even Bluetooth accessories, like a compact keyboard. Your Apple Pencil can sit beside the iPad Pro on the right side.

While it is a leather build, you can fold the case in several ways. One allows you to prop up the iPad Pro for viewing. Certainly, this will come in handy for streaming, and even for FaceTime calls. You can also use the case to act as a wedge, which props up the iPad at a great angle for typing. You can use the on-screen keyboard at these angles.

Apart from its features, the Journal also looks incredibly classy. And yes, it keeps the chestnut leather. It also matches the color of other TwelveSouth products, like the CaddyShack, iPhone folio case and even the MacBook cases. So your Apple products can all be at home in TwelveSouth products, if you choose.

Branding is minimal, except for a small tag on the inside and a feather and ink design on the front bottom corner. All in all, it looks nice.

It's certainly not the cheapest case, but for $99 or $119, you're getting a well made solution that not only keeps watch over your iPad Pro, but makes it look good at the same time.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.