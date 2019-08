(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on Wednesday:

-- At least 27 people have been arrested over threats to commit mass attacks since the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

-- An American drone was shot down over Yemen . An official said the Trump administration will publicly call out Iran for the incident.

-- President Trump's proposals to head off a recession could actually end up prolonging one.

-- The Trump administration announced plans that could allow holding undocumented families detained together indefinitely , replacing the agreement that set a 20-day limit for holding children.