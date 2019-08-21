(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on Wednesday:
-- At least 27 people have been arrested over threats to commit mass attacks since the El Paso and Dayton shootings.
-- An American drone was shot down over Yemen. An official said the Trump administration will publicly call out Iran for the incident.
-- President Trump's proposals to head off a recession could actually end up prolonging one.
-- The Trump administration announced plans that could allow holding undocumented families detained together indefinitely, replacing the agreement that set a 20-day limit for holding children.
-- Brazil's space research center has troubling news. The Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate in a devastating blow in the climate crisis fight.
-- The former US ambassador to Denmark says Trump's cancellation of his trip "is just not the way you treat an ally." Denmark's leader declined to discuss Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland.
-- It's man versus machine again as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reenter "The Matrix." The third sequel to the 1999 science fiction film is expected to begin production next year.
-- Video footage captures panthers stumbling and falling in Florida, prompting investigators to look into the cause of the animals' neurological damage.