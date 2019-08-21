Ex-MLB players implicated in major drug trafficking organization, Dominican officials say

(CNN) The Dominican attorney general implicated a former Major League Baseball all-star and a journeyman pitcher on Wednesday in a drug trafficking and ring that authorities say ran narcotics from South America into the United States and Europe.

Octavio Dotel, 45, who pitched for 13 teams in his career and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, is in custody, officials say; former second baseman Luis Castillo remains at home in Plantation, Florida, "bewildered" by the allegations against him, his lawyer says.

It is not clear whether Dotel, who was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday, has retained an attorney.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez's office confirmed that it is targeting the Luis Castillo who played for the New York Mets and Florida Marlins, not the current Cincinnati Reds pitcher.

Former pitcher Octavio Dotel is transferred to a police station after his Monday arrest.

The men are accused of being part of a drug ring allegedly run by Cesar Peralta, according to Rodriguez, who described Peralta's operation "as one of the most important drug trafficking structures in the Caribbean."

