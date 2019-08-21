Man killed by his own captive lions in South Africa

(CNN) A man has been mauled to death by his own captive lions in a game reserve in South Africa.

The victim has been named by local media as Leon van Biljon, and South African news website Netwerk24 reported that he was killed at the Mahala View Lion Lodge, near the northern town of Cullinan, as he attempted to fix a broken fence in the lion enclosure.

Van Biljon offered "exclusive lion lectures, feedings and game drives for guests," according to the Mahala View Lion Lodge website. According to local media and online reviews of the lodge, van Biljon was widely known as "The Lion Man."

Cullinan is a small town east of Pretoria, the capital of South Africa.

The lodge website said three lions -- named Rambo, Katryn and Nakita -- were kept on the property, which functions as a safari lodge and offers accommodation, game drives and conference facilities. Local outlet News24 reported that van Biljon was killed by one of his own lions.

