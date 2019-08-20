Europe is sending an alien-hunting camera to Mars

(CNN) Are we truly alone in this universe?

The Red Planet may only be a drop in our immense cosmos, but Mars has always been a key place of curiosity when it has come to alien life.

Now a high-tech camera could solve the age-old question: is there -- or has there ever been -- life on Mars?

The PanCam. The system that could help discover life on Mars.

In 2021, the European Space Agency's (ESA) ExoMars rover is due to land on the planet.

It will be Europe's first planetary rover and is scheduled to launch in July 2020. But an important step in its creation was taken this week.

