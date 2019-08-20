Life may have existed on warm, rainy, ancient Mars before winter came

Photos: The best moments on Mars A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as "Teal Ridge." The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.

NASA's InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.

InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time on April 6, 2019.

A photo of a preserved river channel on Mars, taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.

NASA has been exploring Mars since 1965. Here are some of the best moments captured by Mars missions over the years.

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.

This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.

This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.