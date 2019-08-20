Texas parents sue school officials they say used Sharpie to cover son's new haircut

(CNN) The parents of a middle school student are suing a Houston-area school district and school officials in federal court for allegedly coloring in his hair design earlier this year with a black permanent marker.

According to the lawsuit filed Sunday, officials at the Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland, Texas, claimed the design in the then-seventh grader's haircut violated the Pearland Independent School District's dress code policy.

The suit alleges, "They laughed as they took many minutes to color 13-year-old J.T's scalp which took many days of scrubbing to come off."

Lawsuit says incident came day after haircut

The lawsuit says Juelz Trice got a fade haircut April 16 and the next day when he was in the cafeteria for breakfast he was told by an assistant principal to go to the office.

Read More