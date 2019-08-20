Philadelphia police commissioner resigns

(CNN) One week after calling him "the best police commissioner in America," Philadelphia's mayor announced that Richard Ross Jr. is resigning.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he accepted the resignation because of new allegations of sexual harassment and gender and racial discrimination within the police department.

"While those allegations do not accuse Commissioner Ross of harassment, I do ultimately believe his resignation is in the best interest of the Department," the mayor wrote in a statement.

Kenney said last summer the city implemented reforms aimed to preventing workplace discrimination and harassment.

"While rolling out a new policy understandably takes time, I do not believe the police department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women -- especially women of color. I will be enlisting the help of an independent firm to investigate the recent allegations and to make recommendations to overcome some of the discrimination and harassment within the department."

