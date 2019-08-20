(CNN) There have been two confirmed cases of neurological damage in a panther and bobcat in Florida as of this month, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The agency is investigating the cause of the disorder in the animals that is impacting their ability to walk. In trail camera footage, the animals can bee seen stumbling and falling down almost unable to use their back legs.

In total, the FWC said they have seen eight panthers (mostly kittens) and one adult bobcat in various degrees of this condition.

"While the number of animals exhibiting these symptoms is relatively few, we are increasing monitoring efforts to determine the full scope of the issue." said Gil McRae, director of the FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, in a statement on Monday.

Florida panthers and bobcats are the only two wild cat species found in the state. There are only 120 to 230 adult panthers in the population, and they are listed on the Endangered Species Act. Determining the cause of the disorder can help officials minimize the impact it will have on the panther's population

