Former Ohio judge and politician Lance Mason pleads guilty to killing ex-wife

(CNN) A former Ohio trial court judge and politician pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2018 death of his ex-wife.

Lance Mason, 51, entered guilty pleas to aggravated murder; murder; felonious assault; violating a protection order; and grand theft in the death of Aisha Fraser.

"I wish to take responsibility for the crimes I committed," Mason said Tuesday in court in northeastern Ohio's Cuyahoga County. "I don't wish to prolong it or delay it, or hurt my family or Aisha's family, any more than I have," Mason said.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Mason to be sentenced to life in prison for the aggravated murder charge, Judge John Haas said. But the judge will decide at sentencing whether Mason will be eligible for parole after serving at least 20, 25, or 30 years.

Sentencing is scheduled September 12.

