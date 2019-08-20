A father walked into a sheriff's office and reportedly told a dispatcher he killed someone. The victim was his daughter

(CNN) A North Carolina father walked into the Union County Sheriff's Office Sunday and told the dispatcher that he had killed someone, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was his daughter.

Joshua Lee Burgess, 32, told the dispatcher he was there to turn himself in after killing someone in his Monroe home, about 20 miles southeast of Charlotte, according to a news release from the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as Burgess' daughter, 15-year-old Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, who had been visiting his home over the weekend, the release said.

Officials said in court Monday that Burgess strangled the teen before slitting her throat but did not elaborate on what led up to the crime, CNN affiliate WSOC reported.

