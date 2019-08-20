A Nebraska teen's senior photos honored her father who was killed in Afghanistan

(CNN) It's been "extremely, extremely" tough growing up without her father, Julia Yllescas tells CNN. "It gets harder and harder every year."

Army Ranger Capt. Robert Yllescas never came home after he deployed to Afghanistan when Julia was 7 years old.

As she started her last year of high school in Aurora, Nebraska, she had a photographer edit an angelic visage of her father into her senior photos so that he could be with her during the most monumental moment of her life.

He'll be portrayed in an upcoming film

Her father was injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2008. He was flown to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he succumbed to his injuries a month later.

