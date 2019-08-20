A tiny kinkajou sneaked into a Florida home and attacked a man

(CNN) A feisty, fruit-loving kinkajou fought its way into a Florida home, leaving scores of leg bites in its wake.

Michael Litersky of Lake Worth spotted a kinkajou, exotic cousin of the raccoon, hanging out on a fence outside his girlfriend's home, so he left out pieces of watermelon for the wide-eyed creature, according to a July report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

But the mischievous mammal's mood soured the next morning. As Litersky headed out for work, the kinkajou -- which evidently had been camping out in front of the home all night -- slipped inside, according to the commission.

He tried to shoo the kinkajou outside to find another hangout, but it "immediately attacked" him, biting his ankles and scratching his calves, according to the report.

"It was so hungry for more watermelon, it was waiting, and as soon as he opened the door, it just bum-rushed him," Gillian Hicks, Litersky's girlfriend, told CNN affiliate WPTV on Monday.

Read More