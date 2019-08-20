Breaking News

A man who died after falling from a hotel was trying to flee security after flashing an employee, police say

By Leah Asmelash and Jamiel Lynch

Updated 10:22 AM ET, Tue August 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Atlanta police said a man reportedly exposed himself to an employee at the Hyatt Regency hotel before falling to his death.
Atlanta police said a man reportedly exposed himself to an employee at the Hyatt Regency hotel before falling to his death.

(CNN)A man who reportedly flashed a hotel housekeeper died after falling to his death from a balcony while trying to evade security, Atlanta police said.

The man exposed himself to a housekeeper at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel and the housekeeper informed hotel security, according to Atlanta Police Department Investigator James White III.
When security personnel attempted to confront the man, he tried to escape by leaping from one balcony on the 11th floor to another. That's when he fell, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Monday. His identity has not been released.
    Police said they do not anticipate that any criminal charges will be filed.
    Read More
    CNN has reached out to Hyatt Regency Atlanta for comment.