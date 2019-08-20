Pit bulls maul and kill a 9-year-old girl in Detroit

(CNN) A 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by dogs on Monday while playing in a Detroit neighborhood, police said.

The girl, who has been identified as Emma Hernandez, was in an alley when the three pit bulls attacked her, according to a Detroit Police spokeswoman.

Witnesses tried to save the girl and police said that someone shot one of the dogs. Police didn't say who shot the dog or how many bullets were fired.

"I went and grabbed a brick and threw it right at the dog," Edward Cruz told CNN affiliate WXYZ . "They all ran and I stood next to the girl to make sure she was OK and I yelled out for help."

Deborah Golden lives in the neighborhood and told WXYZ that she heard screaming and saw Emma on her back with bite marks on her neck.

