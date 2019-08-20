Breaking News

Property owners in Denver neighborhood vote to keep its controversial name

By Scott McLean, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Tue August 20, 2019

All that remains of the Stapleton airport is the control tower.
(CNN)Property owners in the well-known Denver neighborhood of Stapleton were asked to vote this summer on whether to change the name of their community named for a onetime member the Ku Klux Klan..

Activists argued it wrongly immortalized a racist mayor in office almost century ago. Others said the name was simply a throwback to the airport that once stood in its place.
Overwhelmingly, the property owners chose the status quo for the community, in northeast Denver. They voted 65% to keep its current name and 35% to change it.
A community group called 'Rename St*pleton for All' advocated for the change because the community's namesake, former Denver Mayor Benjamin Stapleton was a member of the Klan.
    Gen. Nathan Forrest, a former Confederate soldier, slave trader and plantation owner, became Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in 1867.
    Gen. Nathan Forrest, a former Confederate soldier, slave trader and plantation owner, became Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in 1867.
    Actors in the silent film &quot;The Birth of a Nation,&quot; released in 1915, portrayed Ku Klux Klan members dressed in full regalia and riding horses.
    Actors in the silent film "The Birth of a Nation," released in 1915, portrayed Ku Klux Klan members dressed in full regalia and riding horses.
    William Joseph Simmons founded the second Ku Klux Klan on Thanksgiving 1915 after seeing &quot;The Birth of a Nation.&quot;
    William Joseph Simmons founded the second Ku Klux Klan on Thanksgiving 1915 after seeing "The Birth of a Nation."
    Ku Klux Klan members crawl out of a tunnel after a meeting in 1922.
    Ku Klux Klan members crawl out of a tunnel after a meeting in 1922.
    Nelson Burroughs was kidnapped by members of the Ku Klux Klan and branded with hot irons in 1924 because he refused to renounce his Catholic vows.
    Nelson Burroughs was kidnapped by members of the Ku Klux Klan and branded with hot irons in 1924 because he refused to renounce his Catholic vows.
    Klan members march in a parade in Washington in 1927.
    Klan members march in a parade in Washington in 1927.
    A Klan member hangs a noose out of a car window to intimidate black voters in Miami in 1939. Members drove 75 cars through the streets that day.
    A Klan member hangs a noose out of a car window to intimidate black voters in Miami in 1939. Members drove 75 cars through the streets that day.
    A cross burns in a field during a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1946.
    A cross burns in a field during a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1946.
    Stetson Kennedy, an activist who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and wrote about it in his book Southern Exposure, poses in KKK garb in 1947 and demonstrates the sign for the Oath of Secrecy.
    Stetson Kennedy, an activist who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and wrote about it in his book Southern Exposure, poses in KKK garb in 1947 and demonstrates the sign for the Oath of Secrecy.
    A group of 58 Ku Klux Klan members marched through Pell City, Alabama, in 1949 with their faces uncovered, in accordance with a new state law.
    A group of 58 Ku Klux Klan members marched through Pell City, Alabama, in 1949 with their faces uncovered, in accordance with a new state law.
    The knights of the Ku Klux Klan formed a baseball team in Tennessee in 1957.
    The knights of the Ku Klux Klan formed a baseball team in Tennessee in 1957.
