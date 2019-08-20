Property owners in Denver neighborhood vote to keep its controversial name

(CNN) Property owners in the well-known Denver neighborhood of Stapleton were asked to vote this summer on whether to change the name of their community named for a onetime member the Ku Klux Klan..

Activists argued it wrongly immortalized a racist mayor in office almost century ago. Others said the name was simply a throwback to the airport that once stood in its place.

Overwhelmingly, the property owners chose the status quo for the community, in northeast Denver. They voted 65% to keep its current name and 35% to change it.

A community group called 'Rename St*pleton for All' advocated for the change because the community's namesake, former Denver Mayor Benjamin Stapleton was a member of the Klan.