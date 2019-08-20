A manhunt is underway after the stabbing death of a faculty member at Cal State Fullerton

(CNN) A manhunt is underway for a suspect who apparently sought out a retired California State University Fullerton administrator and stabbed him to death on campus, authorities said.

A backpack holding an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction were found beneath the car in which Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, of Hacienda Heights, was found stabbed to death, authorities said Monday

Chan had retired from the school but worked at the international student affairs office as a consultant, officials said.

His body was found Monday morning with multiple stab wounds inside a silver Infiniti sedan in a campus parking lot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigators now believe the victim was targeted based on their investigation," Fullerton police said in a statement.

Read More