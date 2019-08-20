American accused of killing Caribbean worker has been getting threats of violence, lawyer says

(CNN) An American tourist accused of killing a resort worker on the Caribbean island of Anguilla said he and his family have been "living a nightmare" for the past few months.

Gavin Scott Hapgood, 44, spoke at a press conference in New York Tuesday for the first time since he was charged with manslaughter in April in the death of Kenny Mitchel, a 27-year old maintenance worker at the Malliouhana resort. Hapgood, a financier in Connecticut, remains free on $75,000 bond.

Hapgood and his family had been vacationing in Anguilla when he says Mitchel came to their room uninvited and a fight ensued. The circumstances surrounding Mitchel's death are unclear.

"On April 13, my family's life was changed forever. Since that day, we've been living a nightmare that has gradually become a reality as we meet daily with lawyers, navigate threats to our safety," said Hapgood, who has said he acted in self-defense.

Part of that nightmare has been dealing with threats of violence, he said.

