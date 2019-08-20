(CNN) American teenager Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the US Open after the sudden death of her father and coach Konstantin Anisimov.

One of the most talented tennis players in the world -- she became the youngest woman to reach the French Open semifinals for 13 years earlier this season -- the 17-year-old Anisimova had been expected to take part in her home grand slam later this month.

"We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father," read a statement from the Anisimova family. "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you."

Anisimov had moved to the US from Moscow in 1998 with his wife Olga and eldest daughter Maria. Amanda was born in New Jersey three years later, less than two weeks before the September 11 terror attacks.