5 top websites for impressive deals on college textbooks

As if attending college isn't already expensive enough, the cost of textbooks has been rising drastically in recent years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2006 to 2016, university tuition and fees rose 63%. Meanwhile, the price of college textbooks increased by a whopping 88%!

Textbooks are something students can't avoid, but a thankfully a number of companies have stepped up with options to make them more affordable.

Chegg has pretty much everything a student could ask for. You can rent or buy hard-copy and eTextbooks, with savings up to 90% off their list price. Shipping is free on all orders over $50, and if you drop a class or ordered the wrong book, Chegg allows 21-day hassle-free returns.

Have a stack of old textbooks sitting on your desk? Sell them to Chegg! Through their site, you can get an instant quote simply by entering the textbook ISBN. Ready to make some money? Chegg provides a free shipping label, meaning if you're ready to sell, all you have to do is drop the books off at your nearest UPS store.

Let's be honest: What can't you buy on Amazon? Through the online marketplace, you can buy, sell and rent textbooks and e-books. Not only are the prices generally well below those at your college bookstore, but with Amazon Prime Shipping, they can arrive on your doorstep in just two days.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Sign up with your university email, and receive a six-month free trial. With it, you'll have access to free shipping on millions of items -- not just textbooks. So, if your professor expects an essay on her desk by the end of the week, and you haven't even ordered the book yet, Amazon is your best choice.

AbeBooks has more than just textbooks. It has a wide variety of fine art, collectibles, rare books and special editions.

As far as textbooks go, AbeBooks makes it really easy to search the site to find what you need. Thousands of independent booksellers list their textbooks for sale on abebooks.com. The site has new and used textbooks, academic journals, classic literature, reference books, sparknotes, and international editions! And many of the listed books are available with free shipping.

According to ValoreBooks, students who use its website save about $500 a year! If that doesn't sell you, the free return shipping and 30-day money-back guarantee just might.

The site gives students the ability to buy or rent textbooks from over 18,000 sellers and rental providers. When you're done with the book, you can sell it right back through valorebooks.com, making the process as easy and seamless as possible.

Through eCampus.com, students can buy, rent and sell textbooks and e-books. According to the website, you can save up to 90% on books! The site lives up to its slogan, "Textbooks Easy. Fast. Cheap!" Enjoy free shipping on purchases over $35, plus a 25-day hassle-free return policy.

And as if the prices aren't already low enough, you can save an additional $5 on your order by texting the word BOOKS to 87955.

