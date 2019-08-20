5 super cool tech products your kids will love this back to school season

CNN Underscored partnered with Walmart to create this paid content. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Right now, tech products for kids are all the rage, and top brands are trying to get in on the action.

The rise in popularity for these devices makes sense: parents want sturdy gadgets that can withstand their kids active lives and keep them safe from inappropriate content.

When it comes to shopping for these types of kid-friendly gadgets and gizmos, we turn to Walmart.com. There, parents can find a number of super cool devices at an affordable price.

Just take it from these five awesome devices, below. Each are premium devices in its own right, whether they're hi-tech kid's smartwatches that allow you to communicate with your little ones while they're at school or a powerful tablet that will help enhance their learning experience, plus come with the added bonus of a budget-conscious price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" Kids Edition Tablet ($79.99 walmart.com)

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab E Lite is thin and light, which makes it perfect for kids on the go. With a 7" 1024 x 600 touchscreen, 8GB onboard memory and a 1.2GHz quad core processor, the tablet excels at everything you'd expect: surfing the internet, watching movies, reading eBooks, listening to music, playing games and taking pictures and video with a 2 megapixel rear-facing camera. It weighs less than a pound, too, which your little munchkin will appreciate. Plus, the soft, durable bumper case is built for daily drops and spills. And that price! It opens up even the most notoriously accident-prone child to tablet ownership.

Onn Android Tablet with Detachable Keyboard ($99; walmart.com)

Why spend oodles when you can get all the basics covered for less? With a 10.1" 2.5D , 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, this two-in-one runs Android 9 and puts the power of a 1.3GHz quad core processor in your hands. The upshot is that it breezes through everything a kid would want a tablet to do, from the internet to games to helpful homework apps. And with typing skills and word processing as important as ever in the internet age, the detachable keyboard makes this a truly versatile scholastic companion.

Onn Sports Headphones ($9.84; walmart.com)

Headphones are one of those things kids always seem to be losing, and yet they're pretty much a must-have. That's why these inexpensive, in-ear little numbers work so well. Your kid gets the stereo sound they prize and you won't be breaking the bank if (or when) the headphones get lost. Plus, their water-resistant coating and over-ear design are built for the jumps and jostles typical of an active adolescent. A built-in 3.5mm audio input connects to most phones, mp3 players or stereo systems.

Acer Chromebook ($149; walmart.com)

Striking the right balance between tech oversaturation and tech over-restriction is tough for any parent to get right. That's why an inexpensive Chromebook like this one makes for such a great starter laptop for kids. It enables your child to dip into the modern world, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups, all in one secure, fast and versatile package. Surf the internet? Check. Word processing and spreadsheet software? Check. Eight hours or more of battery life? Check. What you won't get is distracting graphics-heavy computer games. And thanks to the included Family Link software, parents can manage apps and websites, set screen time limits, and remotely lock devices.

HP DeskJet 2636 Wireless All-in-One Printer ($39; walmart.com)

This affordable wireless printer connects to a huge variety of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers, and with its fast print, scan and copy speeds it'll breeze through anything your child can throw at it. It's designed to be simple to use and operate, thanks to features like the easy-to-use LED control panel and linked HP Smart app, which allows to you manage printing tasks and scan on the go from your phone. We love the printer's compact size, too, since it'll fit pretty much anywhere. The high-yield ink cartridges mean you can print more and for longer without having to worry about ordering new ink.

