(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on Tuesday:
-- Kamala Harris plummets in new CNN poll as Joe Biden rebounds to a double-digit lead over the Democratic field.
-- A study shows new evidence that e-cigarettes change blood vessels after just one use.
-- China could overwhelm US military bases in Asia within hours, an Australian report says.
-- Trump touts the strength of the US economy, but discussions over cutting payroll taxes reveal recession fears.
-- Forget retrograde... a black hole gobbled up a neutron star and caused ripples in space and time.
-- Actor Ben Unwin, who made his name playing Jesse McGregor in the Australian TV soap "Home and Away," has died at the age of 41.
-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that there are "places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago," but sought to downplay the risk.
-- A crew of Canadian service dogs watched a live musical in a theater as part of their training.