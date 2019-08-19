Hurricanes lead to more aggressive spiders, study says

(CNN) In regions of the United States and Mexico that are prone to hurricanes, aggressive spiders are evolving to survive and ride out the storm.

When hurricanes rage along the Gulf of Mexico or charge up the East Coast, they can reshape an entire habitat in a short time. The winds destroy trees and spread debris for miles, putting new pressure on the creatures living in these environments.

But how do creatures adapt when their habitats are so disturbed? Researchers looked at Anelosimus studiosus spiders that live in storm-prone areas along the coast to see how they changed. Their study was published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution

These weather systems are called "black swan events": a surprising event with a major impact that is explained with the benefit of hindsight. They don't offer much lead time, so the researchers had to scramble to study the spider colonies before and after projected storms.

The team monitored Subtropical Storm Alberto and Hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season. They tried to anticipate the systems' trajectories and study areas that included 240 female spider colonies, comparing them with areas where spider colonies were unaffected by such storms.

