Second exoplanet found around a curious star

At least two giant planets, aged 20 million years at most, orbit the Beta Pictoris star. A disk of dust and gas surrounding the star can be seen in the background.

This is an artist's interpretation of what super-Earth GJ 357 d might look like. It lies within the habitable zone of its star which is 31 light-years from Earth.

An artist's impression of a circumplanetary disk around PDS 70 c, a gas giant exoplanet in a star system 370 light-years away.

This artist's illustration shows two gas giant exoplanets orbiting the young star PDS 70. These planets are still growing by gathering material from a surrounding disk. In the process, they have gravitationally carved out a large gap in the disk.

This is an artist's illustration of NGTS-4b, also known to astronomers as "The Forbidden Planet." It whips around its star every 1.3 days and still maintains a gaseous atmosphere in the Neptunian Desert, where no Neptune-sized planets are found.