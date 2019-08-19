Man accused of threatening an Ohio Jewish center declared himself a white nationalist in a documentary, police say

(CNN) The man accused of threatening to shoot up a Jewish community center in Youngstown, Ohio, once appeared in a documentary on the Unite the Right rally, where he acknowledged being a white nationalist, police say.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio confirmed it is James Reardon, then 18, who appears in the 2017 National Geographic documentary about the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The chief has known Reardon since he was younger and recognized his face, he said.

In the documentary, Reardon tells an interviewer that he doesn't consider himself a neo-Nazi, but he is a white nationalist and a member of the alt-right.

"I want a homeland for white people, and I think every race should have a homeland," Reardon said.

He went on to say there's a "demographic decline" going on not only in the US, but in Europe as well.

Read More