A former West Virginia teacher and 2 aides were arrested after alleged abuse was caught on secret recordings

(CNN) Suspecting her 6-year-old daughter with autism was being abused at school, a West Virginia mother hid a recording device in her daughter's hair, court documents say. On Friday, the girl's former teacher and two former aides were arrested, the state's attorney general said.

Christina Lester, the former teacher, and June Yurish and Kristin Douty, former aides, were charged with misdemeanor failure to report abuse or neglect, according to a press release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Amber Pack was concerned when her daughter Adri came home with bruises from Berkeley Heights Elementary in October. The marks appeared to be pressure bruises from tight grips, said Ben Salango, an attorney for the Pack family.

Adri was nonverbal, but she would cry getting on the bus and didn't want to leave the house. It was clear she didn't want to go to school, the attorney said.

Pack bought a recording device and put it in Adri's hair bun.

