A high school student wore a tuxedo for her senior portrait. The photo wasn't published in her yearbook

(CNN) Alabama high school senior Holley Gerelds says her photo wasn't included in her yearbook after she wore a tuxedo for the portrait.

Gerelds told CNN affiliate WVTM that the photographer provided by the school allowed her to take the picture in her tux but when the Springville High School yearbook was published her photo was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, she was in the "not pictured" section, the student told WVTM.

She said the option usually given to girls is to wear a drape while boys are supposed to wear a tuxedo.

She doesn't feel comfortable in feminine clothing, Gerelds said.

