A 12-year-old boy raised $15,000 at a county fair's pig auction. Then he gave it to St. Jude.

(CNN) Some pig, indeed: One hog at an Ohio livestock auction fetched $15,000, but the credit belongs to its 12-year-old owner.

Diesel Pippert, a seventh grader from Huron County, Ohio, will donate every penny of his auction proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Diesel's generous decision stemmed from a bit of friendly competition. He'd heard about a teen in nearby Medina County who auctioned off his hog for $11,000 and donated the proceeds to the nonprofit children's hospital in Memphis. So he set out to one-up him, his mother Erin Sanders told CNN.

He told Saturday's crowd at the Huron County Fair large animal sale about his plans. Auctioneers started the bidding for Diesel's hog at $500, and quickly grew from there. By the time the final bidder lowered their paddle, the boy had raised $15,000, Sanders said.

Diesel's a regular at the fair, his mother said.

