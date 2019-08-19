A 3-day search for a missing California hiker ends with the discovery of his body

(CNN) The body of a missing California hiker was recovered Sunday after an intense three-day search by 12 rescue teams, police said.

Rescuers found the remains of Daniel Komins in a remote wilderness area in northern California's Trinity Alps, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook

Komins, a volunteer firefighter with Blue Lake Fire Department in Humboldt County, had embarked on a solo hike beginning August 10 and his family reported the 34-year-old missing when he did not return home as planned five days later, according to the sheriff's office.

Preliminary evidence suggests that Komins may have fallen in the steep and rocky terrain, police said.

An experienced hiker and an emergency medical technician, Komins had food, water, backpacking supplies, his cell phone and a GPS device with him on the hike, according to the sheriff.

