She's been a phenom at the Little League World Series

(CNN) Her team may have been eliminated from the Little League Baseball World Series, but Maddy Freking can still count on being etched into the history books and remembered for inspiring girls everywhere.

Maddy, 12, is only the 19th girl to ever play in the series in its 72-year history. While that's impressive enough, she can also add to her accolades being the sixth girl to ever pitch in the series.

"It's an honor," Maddy, who plays for Minnesota's Coon Rapids-Andover team, told ESPN . "I also think it's really cool to be, out of however many boys, the 19th girl to be here."

She also told ESPN that she draws inspiration from her favorite baseball player Jackie Robinson and "how he was able to fight through everything, and people doubting him."

On Sunday, Maddy ditched her normal position playing second base to take the pitcher's mound during her team's game against Virginia's Loudoun South American Little League team. It was the first time a girl pitched during the LLWS since 2014 when Mo'ne Davis and Emma March both played.

Read More