Chicago man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill people at women's reproductive health clinic

(CNN) A Chicago man has been accused of threatening to kill people at a women's reproductive health clinic, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Farhan Sheikh, 19, allegedly posted the threat this month on iFunny, a social media platform where users can post internet memes, according to a criminal complaint.

He was arrested Friday and charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, federal prosecutors said.

Sheikh's public defender declined to comment Monday.

Sheikh made his first court appearance on Monday before US Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox. Cox ordered Sheikh to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Illinois said. He faces up to five years if convicted.

Read More