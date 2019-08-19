Retired administrator fatally stabbed at California university

(CNN)A retired administrator was fatally stabbed Monday at California State University Fullerton, police said.
The victim was working at the international student affairs office as a retired annuitant, officials said.
The unidentified man, in his late 50s, had multiple stab wounds and was found in a vehicle in a campus parking lot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is a belief that the victim was targeted, said Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus. The city's police force is leading the investigation. No motive was disclosed.
Classes at the Southern California school start on Saturday.