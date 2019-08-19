Retired administrator fatally stabbed at California university

(CNN) A retired administrator was fatally stabbed Monday at California State University Fullerton, police said.

The victim was working at the international student affairs office as a retired annuitant, officials said.

The unidentified man, in his late 50s, had multiple stab wounds and was found in a vehicle in a campus parking lot.

CAMPUS UPDATE 12:25 PM: The victim involved was in his late 50s, and was a retired administrator working as a consultant on campus. Previous reports incorrectly indicate he was a faculty member. — Cal State Fullerton (@csuf) August 19, 2019

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a belief that the victim was targeted, said Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus. The city's police force is leading the investigation. No motive was disclosed.

