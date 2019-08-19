President Obama's high school basketball jersey nets $120,000 at auction

(CNN) President Barack Obama's game-worn high school basketball jersey went up for auction in Dallas over the weekend.

The winning bid: $120,000, by a buyer who wanted to remain anonymous.

Obama wore the jersey during his senior year at Punahou School in Honolulu as a member of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team.

Barack Obama playing as a member of the Punahou School boys' varsity basketball team.

Obama is a well-known hoops fan, and he was known to host pickup games while in office. He's sat courtside at a number of NBA games, and he was even in attendance when Duke University phenom Zion Williamson's shoe burst during a game against the University of North Carolina in February.

The jersey might have been discarded if not for fellow Punahou alum Peter Noble. Noble was three years Obama's junior and wore the same No. 23 as a member of the junior varsity team.

