(CNN) A British man has broken a cycling speed record, hurtling down a runway at over 174 miles per hour (280 km/h) on a custom-made bike in what he called the "biggest rush you'll ever experience."

Neil Campbell, 45, broke the men's record for fastest bicycle speed in a slipstream by seven miles per hour at an airfield in Yorkshire, England on Saturday, detaching his vehicle from the back of a Porsche and sailing down the track.

The previous record was set by a Dutch rider in 1995.

It fulfilled a 25-year-long dream for the architect, who left his company and spend thousands of pounds building a bike capable of reaching record-breaking speed.

"I didn't think we'd get close, because we were testing on Thursday and Friday and it didn't go particularly well," Campbell told CNN. "It's such an intense build-up -- you run on adrenaline for the weeks and months beforehand.

